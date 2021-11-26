ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Out vs. Wolves

Plumlee (calf) is out Friday against the Timberwolves....

Hornets' P.J. Washington: Starting for injured Plumlee

Washington will start Friday against the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. With Mason Plumlee (calf) sitting out for the first time this season, Washington will be getting his first start of the year. In the four games he's seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.
Mason Plumlee to Miss 2nd Straight Game

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets. This will be the second straight game that Plumlee has missed. In 20 games this season, Plumlee is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. P.J. Washington filled in...
LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
76ers woeful without Joel Embiid, draw Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of adversity in the first month of the season, from the absence of Ben Simmons to players missing games due to health and safety protocols. Despite Simmons not being with the team, Philadelphia started off winning eight of its first 10. But center...
RUMOR: James Harden, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Sixers Big 3 in the works?

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential Ben Simmons deal. Nevertheless, it is also being reported that the Sixers are also considering keeping Simmons in Philly despite what has been nothing short of a tumultuous standoff between the two sides.
Knicks making Alec Burks full-time point guard, what will he bring to starting five?

The New York Knicks announced a massive change on Monday regarding the starting point guard position, formally held by Kemba Walker, their free-agent acquisition. Walker has struggled considerably in recent days, recording double-digit points just once in his last five games. In fact, the month of November has treated him poorly, shooting 39% from the field and a measly 29.6% from three-point range.
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Swaps Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons

The 2021-22 NBA season has been crazy this far. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers struggling, changes may be near. Could the two teams actually come together on a massive blockbuster trade that would swap Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons?. Let’s game the games out of the way....
