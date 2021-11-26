Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Out vs. Wolves

Washington will start Friday against the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. With Mason Plumlee (calf) sitting out for the first time this season, Washington will be getting his first start of the year. In the four games he's seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.
Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets. This will be the second straight game that Plumlee has missed. In 20 games this season, Plumlee is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. P.J. Washington filled in...
LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
The Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart said that he feels the blow he took to his face from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James last Sunday was intentional. James responded to the accusation and broke down what he felt happened, insisting that he did not purposely hit Stewart. Stewart was visibly...
Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
They should’ve traded him last winter. The Nuggets should’ve traded Michael Porter Jr. at his apex, when the kid could still make a layup in the open court without tensing up in pain. And yet you wonder if anybody would’ve given general manager Tim Connelly the time of day on...
The Curry brothers are shooting the lights out in the NBA and everyone is taking notice. The Golden State Warriors squared off against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 24th, marking the first meeting between them, as the Warriors came out on top. Given how impressive Stephen and Seth Curry have...
In case you missed it, the New York Knicks rumored to have placed Kemba Walker on the trade block. This follows head coach Tom Thibodeau’s shocking decision to kick the four-time All-Star out of his rotation completely. Walker’s market value is reportedly at an all-time low right now, but as...
The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of adversity in the first month of the season, from the absence of Ben Simmons to players missing games due to health and safety protocols. Despite Simmons not being with the team, Philadelphia started off winning eight of its first 10. But center...
Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential Ben Simmons deal. Nevertheless, it is also being reported that the Sixers are also considering keeping Simmons in Philly despite what has been nothing short of a tumultuous standoff between the two sides.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry knows exactly what his role is playing alongside bigger stars such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Seth Curry has been playing the best basketball of his career so far with the Sixers. To date, he is averaging almost 16 points per game on an efficient 51% shooting.
The Los Angeles Lakers had an eventful victory against the Indiana Pacers that had action on the court and on the sidelines. LeBron James dominated the headlines with his 39-point performance, including multiple celebrations after hitting numerous daggers from beyond the arc. However, there was also a late-game incident involving...
Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid have had a long history together. The two star big men have been involved in multiple altercations whenever the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers face off. Today, though, it seems like the beef between these two can be finally laid to rest. After the...
24-year-old Lonzo Ball is only just starting out his NBA journey. But, already, he has made quite a bit of noise. From his days over in L.A. as the 'next great franchise great' to his time as a confident veteran in New Orleans, 'Zo has become come into his own as a point guard in the league.
The New York Knicks announced a massive change on Monday regarding the starting point guard position, formally held by Kemba Walker, their free-agent acquisition. Walker has struggled considerably in recent days, recording double-digit points just once in his last five games. In fact, the month of November has treated him poorly, shooting 39% from the field and a measly 29.6% from three-point range.
The 2021-22 NBA season has been crazy this far. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers struggling, changes may be near. Could the two teams actually come together on a massive blockbuster trade that would swap Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons?. Let’s game the games out of the way....
