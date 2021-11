Brookwood students named to honor roll

This year Honor Band events sponsored by Indiana Bandmasters Association have been able to return to in-person events. At the beginning of September, interested students fill out an online application form through the IBA website. Once students have submitted their application and their band directors have made comments, they are reviewed by a selection committee. After the students have been selected, they are sent the music to prepare in advance of the weekend.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO