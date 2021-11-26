ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Prism Shareholder Coast Opposes Vista's New Takeover Offer

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Blue Prism shareholder Coast Capital said on Friday it will not support private equity firm Vista Equity's final takeover offer of 1.22 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) for the British software firm on grounds it undervalues the company. U.S.-based Coast, which owns around...

