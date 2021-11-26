ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal State University Expands Program Lending Apple iPads To Incoming Freshmen, Transfer Students

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University is expanding a program that distributes discounted devices to its incoming and transfer students to more campuses this coming spring semester. CSUCCESS, which stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing To Equity And Student Success, was launched in Fall 2021 at the...

