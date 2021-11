The Cowboys listed Elliott as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report with a knee injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Though Dallas didn't hold an official practice as it begins Week 12 prep, the team's estimation of Elliott as a limited participant is a reassuring sign of his chances of being ready to go by the time Thursday's game against the Raiders arrives. Elliott's knee injury -- which he sustained in the first half of Sunday's 19-9 loss when his leg got caught under a Chiefs defender -- is believed to be an aggravation of the one he initially picked up in the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to Denver. Even if Elliott is able to show enough improvement to avoid taking an injury designation into the Thanksgiving Day matchup, it's possible the Dallas coaching staff looks to monitor his workload and have No. 2 back Tony Pollard take on a more pronounced role in the game plan.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO