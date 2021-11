Nvidia DLSS 2.3 went live the other day and is already in place in 16 games. If you’re wondering how the latest implementation does in some of these titles, we’ve put together a little showcase to see several examples in one place. The below side-by-side images show all available DLSS settings as well as DLSS switched off. I also labeled each with the average framerate I got out of that scene. Additionally, all side-by-sides were created using the latest version of Nvidia’s ICAT image comparison app.

