Zach Wilson was bothered more by his performance than his knee on Sunday. But the Jets remain confident that the rookie quarterback will make major strides the more he plays. "I love that he’s hard on himself," Robert Saleh said on Monday. "His desire to get better is up there with anybody. He works his tail off at it. At the same time, [as] coaches we’re hard on ourselves too. It’s our job to help him get better and do everything we can for him."

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO