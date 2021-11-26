ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One man with a gun can change so many lives

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 3 days ago

When I tuned in the news today, the announcer...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Why do we need police when so many Americans have their own guns?

America is sinking into the mire! Here are three examples:. 1. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 when he attended a protest carrying a high powered rifle. He ended up killing two. His excuse was “I was attacked.” Is it now OK for an immature 17-year-old to “police” a potential protest and take the law into his own hands?
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CNN

Missing gun belonging to Brian Laundrie's parents wasn't made public due to 'frenzied atmosphere,' family attorney says

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie's parents discovered a handgun was missing when they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement the same day they informed authorities that their son was missing, according to the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino. Bertolino's comments come days after a Florida medical examiner confirmed Laundrie, who was...
NORTH PORT, FL
Washington Post

The staggeringly high price of a prison phone call

As families gather this holiday season, it’s a heartbreaking time of year for those with incarcerated relatives. Not only are they deprived of seeing their loved ones in-person, but also they’re often forced to choose between having no contact whatsoever with those loved ones or accumulating staggering debt. Opinions to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy