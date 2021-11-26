Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Joins lineup with Beverley out

Patrick Beverley has been a huge part of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ success thus far. The box-score numbers won’t blow anyone away: He averages eight points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. But his unassailable effort on the floor has been an essential piece of Minnesota’s puzzle. A deeper look at the numbers will tell you that he has unquestionably been one of their best players this year. He is a top-three Timberwolf in VORP, BPM, and Win Shares. He’s been shooting the ball well and, according to this guy on Twitter, he has been the best point-of-attack defender in the league.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO