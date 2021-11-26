Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Joins lineup with Beverley out

Beverley registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Kings. While he's now started eight games in a row, Beverley remains a fringe option in most season-long leagues, but he rewarded DFS players who took a flier on him Wednesday night. Beverley's 14 points marked a season high, and he had easily his best all-around fantasy night of the season. The veteran appears locked into a starting spot, though he still doesn't warrant much attention outside of deeper leagues.
