ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Pentagon to build up US bases in Guam and Australia to meet China challenge

The Pentagon will focus on building up bases in Guam and Australia to better prepare the US military to counter China, a senior defense official said on Monday. The moves have been prompted by the Department of Defense's global posture review, which President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to undertake shortly after taking office in February. Austin started the global posture review in March. The review is classified, but a senior defense official provided some details about the review's findings.
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China's military activities could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges.""The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WORLD
dallassun.com

US misses opportunity to counter China in Solomon Islands

Honiara [Solomon Islands], November 28 (ANI): The United States, hoping to counter Chinese ambitions in the South-West and South Pacific as an overall part of its Indo-Pacific strategy, has failed to recognize the strategic importance of the Solomon Islands. According to the Asia Times, the US has failed to effectively...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
dallassun.com

Anti-China riots on island incited from abroad, premier says

The latest rioting in the Solomon Islands? capital and its Chinatown had been incited from abroad, the country's prime minister claimed. Australian police officers have landed in the troubled country to help restore public order. In an interview with Australia's ABC news channel on Friday, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare refused...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

China denounces U.S. 'arm-twisting' in Honduras election

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of "arm-twisting" after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wants Honduras to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan when it votes this weekend. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Islands#Islands Region#Economy#Ap#American#Marshallese#Democratic#Republican#Administration#The Indo Pacific
Reuters

Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan, deepening China spat

TAIPEI/VILNIUS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's leadership will host a group of Lithuanian lawmakers next week amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow the Chinese-claimed island to open a de facto embassy. Beijing downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Quad-Cities Times

Rajan Menon: US-China ‘competition’ could lead to disaster

On at least one important topic in Washington, bipartisanship is very much alive: China. Most Democrats with influence on American foreign policy, and their Republican counterparts, concur that China is now the biggest national security threat the United States faces. They see conflict between the two countries becoming more probable, with Taiwan the likely catalyst. President Joe Biden met President Xi Jinping in a virtual summit, but afterward, a senior U.S. official said that “nothing new in the form of guardrails or any other understanding” had been reached on Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan denounces China for taking retaliatory measures against countries forging ties with Taipei

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Taiwan on Sunday denounced China for taking retaliatory measures against countries that seek to develop ties with Taipei. The remarks came in a statement from the Mainland Affair Council following China's interference in the internal matters of Taiwan and Lithuania, Focus Taiwan reported. The MAC termed China's response to countries for their exchanges with Taiwan as "barbaric". "The decision by Taiwan and Lithuania to open reciprocal representative offices and develop a friendly, cooperative relationship reflects a basic right for members of the international community, the MAC said in a statement. "This is not an internal affair as described by China" but a matter between Taiwan and Lithuania, Beijing has no right to comment on, it said.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
China
realcleardefense.com

The Drums of War in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia is becoming bracketed by belligerence. On the western front, Russia has deployed a growing number of military units to the regions near its border with Ukraine, inviting a flurry of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has grown increasingly worrisome. A widely reported war-game study by a US think tank concludes that the United States would have “few credible options” were China to launch a sustained attack against the island.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy