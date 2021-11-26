Packers' Kevin King: Availability in doubt for Sunday

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others. The Packers were actually...
Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was not thrilled with his team’s performance Sunday. He let that be known following their 36-28 loss at Green Bay. NBC LA’s sports writer Michael J. Duarte captured his take on Twitter. While detailing his thoughts on the Rams loss to the Packers,...
A year ago, Za’Darius Smith was closing in on his second straight season with double-digit sacks. Through his first two years with the Packers, Smith had done nothing but validate the four-year, $66 million contract he’d earned in free agency. Unfortunately for him, a back injury that has forced the seven-year veteran to miss all but 18 snaps of the 2021 season will require Smith and the Packers to have some tough conversations.
A report from earlier in the week said Beckham has "prioritized" the Green Bay Packers among teams he could join at any point moving forward, and multiple stories have since linked the three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Packers. Green Bay All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday he's recruited...
Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
Fresh off Green Bay's shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks, the expectation was that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would take care of business Sunday. Boasting an 8-2 record heading into Week 11’s outing against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has had a good season. Unfortunately for the Packers, that...
Coming off a loss against the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers have an important showdown against the Los Angeles Rams ahead of them. A game that could potentially decide the NFC’s top spot, the Packers will need everybody healthy. One of those is star running back Aaron Jones. He...
David Bakhtiari is out and Aaron Rodgers is in for Sunday. Not surprisingly, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones were ruled out the NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings. Bakhtiari missed a fourth consecutive practice as he tries to come back from last year’s torn ACL, while Jones suffered a minor knee injury during the third quarter of last week’s game vs. Seattle.
The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t at practice Wednesday but don’t worry about his status for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. “No, I’m definitely playing Sunday,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said when asked of his status. “I was thankful to get a day to just do some rehab and see how the week plays out practice-wise, but I’m definitely playing Sunday.”
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have a 3 1/2-game lead on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North – and will tackle their division foe in the Twin Cities on Sunday, Nov. 21. It's a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for noon.
