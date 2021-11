One of the largest homes in Macon, GA, is on the market for $2.5 million. For a buyer in search of a one-of-a-kind backyard, this mansion delivers. Known locally as the former Barnes estate, the near 17,000-square-foot grande dame located at 1386 Waverland Drive sits on nearly 16 acres of private land. It comes with a storied history nearly as lavish as the gatherings that were once hosted here.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO