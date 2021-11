Bishop Canevin is back in the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in 10 years, but don’t call it a surprise. The Crusaders (11-1) have played like a team on a mission since the beginning of the season, and they’re now one win away from a trip to Heinz Field as they attempt to win their second WPIAL title in program history and first since 1990. Standing in their way is Cornell (9-2), one of the smallest public schools in the WPIAL seeking its first WPIAL championship appearance. The teams will face off at Montour at 7 p.m. Friday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO