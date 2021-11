While the name suggests a French origin, various iterations of French toast have been created around the world for centuries. The earliest known reference to the dish is in a collection of recipes from the Roman Empire called the Apicius, thought to have been compiled in the first century. The simple recipe, described in the Apicius as “aliter dulcia” (“another sweet dish”), involved breaking white bread into large pieces, soaking the bread in a mixture of milk and beaten eggs, frying it in oil and then covering the golden creation with honey.

