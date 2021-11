The Ravens made several roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns. Second-year linebacker Malik Harrison was activated from Reserve/Non-Football Injury after being struck in the calf by a stray bullet during Baltimore's bye week and missing the last three games. With outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Daelin Hayes on the injured list and unable to play against Cleveland, Harrison returns for an important AFC North game to provide depth at linebacker. Harrison played in all seven games prior to his injury, making five starts with 22 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO