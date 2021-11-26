ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving power outage in Santa Rosa caused by bird hitting line

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
A bird that flew into a power line Thursday morning caused an hourslong electricity outage in southwest Santa Rosa just as area households were readying their Thanksgiving meals.

The outage, first reported at 10:46 a.m., affected about 3,500 Pacific Gas & Electric customers, according to the utility.

The outage was caused by a bird that came into contact with a power line near Guerneville Road and Olivet Road, said Karly Hernandez, a PG&E spokeswoman.

“The type of bird was not identified in the report,” she said. Its fate was not immediately known.

Around 11:30 a.m., customers received updates that PG&E crew members were working on the site to restore power, and by noon Thursday power was restored to about 2,400 customers, according to alerts.

Power was fully restored by 3:18 p.m., Hernandez said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

