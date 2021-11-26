Bengals News (11/26): Jungle Joe’s Market

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals are entering Week 11 of the Nfl regular season hungry after two disappointing losses in a row. The Bengals are coming off a disappointing loss against the New York Jets and a conference beating by the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders have had similar luck losing to the New York Giants and being swept by the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are set to kick off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 4:05 EST, and it looks like it will be a nail-biter. According to ESPN, the teams are stacked pretty evenly with a 49.7% Bengals success rate and a 49.9% success rate for the Raiders. The game will come down to crucial plays and will rely on which team can make the least amount of mistakes to pull off a lose-streak ending game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO