Bengals News (11/26): Jungle Joe’s Market

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"My Dad always taught me since I was little, ‘What are the rules of the jungle?’” says...

www.chatsports.com

AL.com

Bengals-Raiders live stream (11/21): How to watch online, TV, time

Headed into their meeting on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Las Vegas, both the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) have reverted to their recent form with back-to-back losses that have put serious dents into their playoff hopes. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Bengals are...
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Player Props (11/21/21)

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals are entering Week 11 of the Nfl regular season hungry after two disappointing losses in a row. The Bengals are coming off a disappointing loss against the New York Jets and a conference beating by the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders have had similar luck losing to the New York Giants and being swept by the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are set to kick off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 4:05 EST, and it looks like it will be a nail-biter. According to ESPN, the teams are stacked pretty evenly with a 49.7% Bengals success rate and a 49.9% success rate for the Raiders. The game will come down to crucial plays and will rely on which team can make the least amount of mistakes to pull off a lose-streak ending game.
raidersbeat.com

Maxx Crosby Fined For Taunting Bengals Offensive Lineman in Week 11 (VIDEO)

Maxx Crosby is no stranger to league discipline. He was fined four times in his rookie year for a variety of roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Last year, Crosby avoided any fines, but this year he is back in the game. In week 2, Crosby was fined for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 12: Where do the Ravens fit among the top contenders?

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 12: The top contenders 1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2; No. 1 last week) 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3; No. 2) 3. Green Bay Packers (9-3; ...
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
