Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Ruled out for Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
BOSTON (CBS) — Two weeks ago, a euphoric Cam Newton shouted to the world that he was back.
On Sunday, Cam was benched.
In his second start in his second stint with the Panthers, Newton struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins. Newton completed just five of his 21 passes for 92 yards, with no passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run for a touchdown (with five rushing yards on three carries), but that wasn’t nearly enough for him to remain in the game in the fourth quarter.
With just under 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and with the Dolphins...
So much for the battle between two highly drafted quarterbacks. The Miami Dolphins are expected to start 2020 fifth overall Tua Tagovailoa against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but they won't be facing 2021 second overall selection Zach Wilson. Instead, it will be veteran Joe Flacco...
Things are getting ugly around the New York Jets and the much-uglier-than-the-score 45-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday might have been the ugliest of all. The flip side is there's only way to go after that for the Jets when they face the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium this weekend.
Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Fuller (finger) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Jets, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports. Flores indicated late last week that Fuller could return to the field Week 11, but it appears as though he'll require at least one more week to recover. If he's ultimately sidelined against the Jets, Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson should continue to see additional work behind Jaylen Waddle because DeVante Parker (shoulder) remains on injured reserve.
The Miami Dolphins brought in free agent DL Sharif Finch, LB Kobe Jones and DL Hercules Mata’afa for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. Of this group, the Dolphins signed Jones to their practice squad. Mata’afa, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out...
It's the end of the week and that means it's time to answer your questions! The Dolphins are back on the road to face the division rival New York, and as we do weekly, we want to hear from you!. We'll dive into your questions posed on the weekly Twitter...
The Ravens were heavily favored this past Thursday going into their game against the Dolphins in Miami. This did not seem to effect Miami as they stunned the Ravens Thursday night by a score of 22-10. Both teams struggled mightily on offense for most of the game. The first touchdown of the game was not scored until the fourth quarter, which is insane considering Baltimore usually has a potent offensive attack. This article will give a game recap for the Miami Dolphins game this past Thursday.
The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the elevation of practice squad running back Duke Johnson for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Johnson will be part of the active roster for the game, joining Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Patrick Laird as rushers available for the game. Malcolm Brown remains on injured reserve.
The Miami Dolphins will go into their Week 11 game against the New York Jets with only a slightly better record on the 2021 NFL season (3-7 versus 2-7), but there clearly exists a gap between the teams. It's pretty obvious in the way most NFL analysts view this game...
The Miami Dolphins improved to 4-7 on the season with a 24-17 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. Tua's TD Pass to Myles Gaskin. Sure, the 65-yard scoring pass to Mack Hollins was...
A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 11 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. -- On the second offensive play, Tua rolled his left and hit a wide open Mike Gesicki for an easy 26-yard gain to the 46.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-7) vs. NEW YORK JETS (2-7) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 21. SITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be between 55 and 57 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with cloudy skies but zero chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.
The New York Jets plan to start Joe Flacco at quarterback Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins with rookie Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury, head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. Mike White started the previous three games in Wilson's place but threw four interceptions to the Buffalo Bills...
The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The Miami Dolphins entered Friday with their two starting safeties’ game status for Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in doubt. One got through Friday’s practice deemed ready to go, while the other will enter Sunday questionable. Rookie Jevon Holland, working through knee and ankle injuries, improved his practice workload to...
The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are closing in on a Sunday afternoon Week 12 showdown in South Florida. As both teams get ready for the game, they have released their updated injury reports, with Miami ruling out three players for the contest. Earlier on Friday, Dolphins head coach Brian...
Comments / 0