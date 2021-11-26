Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Ruled out for Week 12

BOSTON (CBS) — Two weeks ago, a euphoric Cam Newton shouted to the world that he was back. On Sunday, Cam was benched. In his second start in his second stint with the Panthers, Newton struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins. Newton completed just five of his 21 passes for 92 yards, with no passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run for a touchdown (with five rushing yards on three carries), but that wasn’t nearly enough for him to remain in the game in the fourth quarter. With just under 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and with the Dolphins...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO