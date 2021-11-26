Who Is Paul McCartney’s Wife Nancy Shevell? Get to Know the Multimillionaire Businesswoman

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Paul McCartney got lucky in love for a second time in his life with his marriage to third wife, Nancy Shevell. The pair lead a low-key lifestyle, but the powerful businesswoman is a force to be reckoned with.

Nancy was born in New York City on November 20, 1959. Her father, Myron “Mike” Shevell, was a trucking industry executive who purchased New England Motor Freight in 1977, folding it into his company, The Shevell Group, of which he is still the Chairman and CEO today.

His daughter was fascinated by toy trucks as a little girl and joined her dad at his work in trucking terminals. Nancy decided to enter the family’s business and received a degree in transportation from Arizona State University. She was the only female in the department’s graduating class.

Dennis Stone/Shutterstock

Nancy joined the Shevell Group of Companies in 1983 and quickly rose to the title of vice president. She served on the board of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority from 2001 to 2011. From her many years working in her family’s transportation business, Nancy herself has an estimated net worth of a whopping $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It was in college where Nancy met her first husband, Bruce Blakeman. She was wed to the lawyer-turned-Long Island, New York, politician for 23 years, divorcing in December of 2008. Their marriage produced one child, a son Arlen Blakeman. Nancy and Paul met in 2007 in the Hamptons, where they own properties, and began dating. The couple didn’t take their relationship public until her divorce from Bruce was finalized.

The couple married on October 9, 2011 at London’s Marylebone Town Hall in front of pals including fellow Beatle Ringo Starr and TV host Barbara Walters. They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2021. A year prior, Paul showed off his continued love for his third wife with the sweet Instagram message, “Congratulations Nancy on our 9th wedding anniversary. Thanks for 9 beautiful years of marriage. You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus. I love you. Paul.”

The former Beatle‘s first marriage to Linda Eastman ended in heartbreak when she died from breast cancer at the age of 56 in 1998. The couple had been married for 29 blissful years and shared four children together. Paul tried marriage again with activist Heather Mills, to whom he was wed from 2002 through 2008, when their union ended in divorce two years after separating. His marriage to Nancy has been one of Paul’s great joys, as she has made the living legend so happy.