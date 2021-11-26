Black Friday shopping, a tradition in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — More than 70 stores opened early for Black Friday shopping at the Destin Commons.

Families by the dozens herding around the busiest shopping plaza for miles.

“Deals, really good deal,” said shopper Jacob Hicks.

A lot of people going to clothing and toy stores this year, not to mention the candle sales. Shoppers decided to skip the shipping and mark items off their gift list.

Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season and people shop at the Commons for more than just the stores. Families make it a tradition every year to see Santa Claus.

“The Bass Pro Shop Santa — we realized our 13-year-old has a picture… with her from when she was an infant, so we have been coming to the commons for 13 years,” Hicks said.

The stores hosted special hours for Black Friday but will be back to normal for the weekend.

