USPS warns about delayed shipping times for holidays

The United States Postal Service (USPS) urges people to make sure letters and packages are in the mail by specific dates to be delivered by Christmas. Using USPS retail ground, the item must be shipped by Wednesday, December 15, 2021, to arrive before Christmas. Gifts sent through the post office should be sent by Friday, December 17, 2021, if citizens want to take advantage of first-class mailing. Priority mail should be sent by Saturday, December 18, 2021, to arrive at its destination by Christmas. Shoppers shipping by priority mail express should drop packages off at their local post office by Thursday, December 23, 2021.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO