Broncos' Shelby Harris: Undergoes MRI

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the endzone before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday Denver!
The Denver Broncos heading into the bye week after a damaging home loss is arguably the worst-case scenario. On the other hand, perhaps the players and coaches need some time to get their heads back together after things blew up over the weekend on account of Teddy Bridgewater’s tackling snafu, which could have, potentially, saved the Broncos from losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Denver Broncos are coming off of their bye week, and will return one of their most important defenders to the practice field. On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that pass-rusher Bradley Chubb will practice this week after he was placed on injured reserve in September with an ankle injury, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter.
Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game.
Trailing by seven points late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos faced a 4th-and-1. Denver opted to go for it, handing the ball off to veteran running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon ran into a pile and then fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback...
On this holiday, let us give thanks. I’m thankful Broncos General Manager George Paton signed two high-end wide receivers for the price of one. Seriously, let’s do the math on the deals earned by Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Sutton, a blue-chip, physically dominating receiver, was signed to a four-year,...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver D is supposed to contain Justin Herbert this Sunday when it may not have Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris or Kareem Jackson?. Injuries won’t leave the Broncos alone. Chubb, who is in line once healthy to become the Broncos’ best outside linebacker now that Von Miller...
Don’t let it be forgot that once there was a spot, for one brief shining time that was known as the No-Fly Zone. Wot!. “That was the best ever,’’ Chris Harris Jr. says. The Broncos’ defense of the Super Bowl 50 season forever shall be remembered as one of the...
Facing a must-win game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos put forth arguably their best performance of the season in a 28-13 victory that should have never been that close. If not for an injury to Teddy Bridgewater and a rather shaky call on Ronald Darby, the game could have turned into a true blowout. Instead, Broncos Country will have to “settle” for a 15-point victory.
The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The NFL continues to be as unpredictable as ever through (almost) 12 weeks of the season. There have been 25 games decided by a game-winning score on the final play this season, the most such games through Week 12 of all-time -- and plenty of those have made an impact on the playoff races in both conferences.
After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
