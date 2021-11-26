Catonsville Carpenter Moonlights As Santa's Helper, Writing Back To Hopeful Children

GREENFIELD — Children can get a response from Santa if they mail a letter in one of Greenfield’s special mailboxes. The Greenfield Parks Department is helping “deliver” letters to the North Pole. If children send a letter to Santa and include a self-addressed stamped envelope with it, they’ll eventually get a letter back from Santa in their own mailbox. Letters must be marked with “Santa, North Pole” and dropped into the Christmas mailbox either on the courthouse plaza or the Patricia Elmore Center, 280 N. Apple St.., between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15.

