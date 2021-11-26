ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Social Infrastructure bill now up for debate, West Virginia weighs-in

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlwM4_0d7ddxZb00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Congress has approved and President Biden has signed a $1.2 trillion bill to fix physical infrastructure such as roads, highways and bridges. Now, the White House wants Congress to pass the $1.75 trillion social infrastructure bill known as “Build Back Better.” It would include universal pre-kindergarten, adult home health care and more.

“We really need the other half, which is the childcare, the elder care, the child tax credit. All those things enable people to get to work. You still can’t get to work if you don’t have any childcare,” said Gary Zuckett, of the West Virginia Citizen Action Group.

FirstEnergy planning West Virginia solar energy project

Advocates say the Child Tax Credit enables parents to by clothes, school supplies and food for their children.

“It’s brought so many kids in West Virginia out of poverty,” said Zuckett of WV Citizen Action.

The Senate Republicans including West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito are opposed to Build Back Better. But Democrats need the votes from their entire caucus, and once again, the key swing vote is West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin who remains uncommitted.

“I’m looking at the whole package. We just received it from the Senate. Our staff is going through it. It’s a very large piece of legislation. I want to make sure we don’t add any more debt to an already inflated economy that we have. The inflation is going up,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

Manchin anticipates some White House visits.

“I think the president and I will have some good conversations about all this,” Sen, Manchin said.

The House has already passed, “Build Back Better.” Senate leaders hope to hold their vote before Christmas.

If Democrats and Republicans tie in the U.S. Senate, with 50 votes apiece, Vice President Kamala Harris would be brought in to break the tie and ‘Build Back Better’ would be approved.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Manchin
WOWK 13 News

Infrastructure, January 6 Commission and the West Virginia Republican Labor Caucus on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss what our host, Mark Curtis, calls, “the biggest piece of legislation in the land,” the infrastructure bill which passed the House of Representatives on Nov. 19, 2021. We also talk about the January 6 commission and the turmoil it is […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#The White House#Firstenergy#The Child Tax Credit#Wv Citizen Action#Republicans#The U S Senate
New York Post

Mitch McConnell defends vote for ‘popular’ infrastructure bill

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended his vote for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the face of backlash from conservatives and criticism from former President Donald Trump. McConnell said Thursday it was a victory that the infrastructure piece was split from the larger Build Back Better social spending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Pelosi holds briefing while divided House debates Dems’ expansive social, climate bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House finally launched debate Thursday on Democrats’ expansive social and environment bill, with party leaders hoping that cost estimates expected from Congress’ top fiscal analyst would nail down moderate lawmakers’ votes and allow passage by week’s end. Two weeks after centrists’ objections forced Democrats to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats draw up plan B for paid leave after Manchin veto

Democrats are privately reaching out to Republicans to cinch a separate, bipartisan deal for paid family leave after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) crushed hopes of including it in President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending plan. Why it matters: The end-around is part of a broader effort to provide paid time...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

House schedule suggests Thursday debate for massive social spending bill

The official House of Representatives schedule suggests that debate on the massive Democrat social bill will begin on Thursday. "Official House schedule from Hoyer indicates mbrs will debate social spending bill Thursday," Fox News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted Wednesday evening regarding Thursday’s plans to debate the nearly $2 trillion social spending bill, known as the Build Back Better act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy