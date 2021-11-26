ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New Type Of Cell Discovered In The Heart

By Katie Spalding
IFLScience
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a discovery that surprised even the researchers responsible, a new type of cell – resembling a glial cell usually only found in the brain and spinal cord – has been found in the heart. Dubbed “nexus glia” because of their net-like appearance around the heart, the team behind...

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New Scientist

Cancer cells steal energy-generating parts from immune cells

Cancer cells can boost their own growth by stealing energy-generating parts from nearby immune cells. We already knew that some cell types grow nanotubes, tentacle-like structures made of a protein called actin. The nanotubes can let one cell link itself to another so the two can transport components including mitochondria – energy-generating structures – between them.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

New Cardiac Cell Could Help Regulate Heart Rate

The cells, named nexus glia, resemble critical glial cells called astrocytes in the brain, and when these cells were removed, heart rate increased. A new type of cell in the heart may help to regulate heart rate and could be key in understanding certain types of congenital heart defects and other diseases of the heart, results of a study from the University of Notre Dame showed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ucr.edu

Scientists discover potential cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

Prevailing theories posit plaques in the brain cause Alzheimer’s disease. New UC Riverside research instead points to cells’ slowing ability to clean themselves as the likely cause of unhealthy brain buildup. Along with signs of dementia, doctors make a definitive Alzheimer’s diagnosis if they find a combination of two things...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Cell#Brain Science#In The Heart#Guinea Pig#Plos Biology#Greek#Pns
EurekAlert

New link between diet, intestinal stem cells and disease discovered

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. The intestine is essential for maintaining our energy balance and is a master at reacting quickly to changes in nutrition and nutrient balance. It manages to do this with the help of intestinal cells that among other things are specialized in the absorption of food components or the secretion of hormones. In adult humans, the intestinal cells regenerate every five to seven days. The ability to constantly renew and develop all types of intestinal cells from intestinal stem cells is crucial for the natural adaptability of the digestive system. However, a long-term diet high in sugar and fat disrupts this adaptation and can contribute to the development of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and gastrointestinal cancer.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Little-known glial cells regulate development and function of the heart

Glial cells in the heart help regulate heart rate and rhythm, and drive its development in the embryo, according to a new study publishing November 18th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Nina Kikel-Coury, Cody Smith and colleagues at the University of Notre Dame. The discovery provides the most detailed portrait yet of a critical population of cells that had been previously poorly understood.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover an unexpected regulator of heart repair

A study using mice by scientists at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA reveals that cardiac muscle cells play a pivotal role in determining how the heart heals following a heart attack. The findings challenge a longstanding paradigm about heart repair...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover why pancreatic cancer cells are so aggressive

Pancreatic cancer is very aggressive and, unfortunately, has a poor prognosis with a 5-year survival of only 5%. Most deaths related to pancreatic cancer are due to metastasis, which occurs when the tumor invades other organs. Treatments to stop tumor metastasis, which will save thousands of lives, are still missing. In this context, understanding the molecular mechanisms that cause pancreatic cancer metastasis is the first step to developing effective targeted treatments.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Newswise

Johns Hopkins Medicine Researchers Map the Cell Types of the Iris in Mice

Using genetic analysis, researchers have created a “map” of the cell types that make up the iris. The research reveals new cell types in the iris, including two distinct smooth muscle types. The researchers were able to track differences in the genes used when these muscles constricted or dilated the...
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Clinical Reasoning: A 65-Year-Old Woman With New Headache, Pulsatile Tinnitus, and Visual Disturbances

A 65-year-old previously healthy woman noticed new-onset, gradual, blurry vision in her left eye with perceived loss of peripheral vision and pulsatile tinnitus in the left ear for the past 2 weeks. In the past year, she visited 3 different emergency departments for new nonpulsatile and nonthunderclap headaches, which she described as “searing” pain. The headaches were accompanied by nausea without phonophobia or photophobia, were not worsened or triggered by recumbency and Valsalva, and did not wake her from sleep. There were no associated neurologic or systemic symptoms. A noncontrast CT scan of the brain was interpreted as normal. Visual acuity was 20/25 bilaterally. There was no relative afferent pupillary defect. On ophthalmoscopy, she had bilateral severe optic nerve head edema (Figure, A). Formal visual field testing (Humphrey 24-2) showed enlargement of the blind spots in each eye (Figure, B). The remaining neurologic examination was normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Researchers Think They've Finally Figured Out How Herpes Invades Our Nervous System

Herpes simplex is the criminal genius of viruses, breaking into the cells lining our more delicate body parts before finding their way into our nervous system, where it hides itself in our DNA. Precisely how they carry out this complicated hijacking sequence is only partially understood. Now a study led by researchers from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US has uncovered a vital piece of the puzzle, one that could potentially point the way to new ways to treat or even prevent this incredibly common disease. Herpes is an all-too-familiar infection to most of the world's population, whether...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel communication route discovered between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and human lung cells

New research from Cleveland State University could lead to improved antiviral treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and similar viruses. An article published this week in the American Society of Microbiology's Journal of Virology provides significant insights into the host-virus relationship of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The research team,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Understand What Some Mysterious 'Hotspots' on Brain Cells Do

The role of certain clusters of proteins found on the surface of brain cells in the hippocampus – the part of the brain that plays a key role in learning and memory – has been puzzling scientists for several decades now. But this particular biological mystery might, at last, have been solved. It was already known that disruption to these clusters could lead to severe neurological disorders, but it wasn't clear why. A new study suggests the clusters are calcium-signaling 'hotspots' that are vital in activating gene expression. The hotspot proteins appear to be unusually large ion channels, gateways that allow charged atoms...
SCIENCE
The Post and Courier

Early warning signs of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is an insidious illness that slowly robs individuals of their memories, personalities and relationships. The Mayo Clinic says Alzheimer's is a progressive neurological disorder that causes brain atrophy and cell death, which contributes to continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills. This eventually affects a person's ability to live independently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?. Internal bleeding in the head may present with the following signs and symptoms: headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness (syncope), fever/chills, focal neurologic deficit (i.e., weakness on one side of the body), subcutaneous bruising or petechiae around the eyes or ears, GCS score <15.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Dementia, Says Study

Dementia is a progressive disease, and it's important to treat it as early as possible so its progression can be slowed. That's challenging, because many early symptoms of dementia are vague—and some may seem unrelated to the condition. A new study suggests there's a major sign that you may develop dementia that may be overlooked. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy