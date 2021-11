No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball plays the second of its two games at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Hoops Championship on Saturday against the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal. In its last game on Thursday against No. 5 NC State, Maryland suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to the Wolfpack, 78-60. Sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese starred with a career-high 24 points while also adding nine rebounds against another All-American in center Elissa Cunane.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO