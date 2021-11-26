Gilroy police seek public’s help identifying homicide suspects

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a homicide investigation.

A shooting was reported between 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road.

Police say a gunman shot into a vehicle multiple times, striking two people inside.

The victims managed to drive off and called for emergency assistance.

Despite life-saving efforts from law enforcement and paramedics, a 43-year-old man from Sacramento died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The second victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threating injuries.

Detectives are attempting to find witnesses of the shooting, as well as find witnesses of any reckless driving or potential road rage incidents in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Greathead via email at Jason.Greathead@cityofgilroy.org or by phone at 408-846-0373.

To remain anonymous, you can call the Tip Line at 408-846-0330.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.