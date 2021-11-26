ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern anticipates small business Saturday

By Ciara Sutherland, Claire Molle
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Small businesses in downtown New Bern were productive on Black Friday, and can more than likely expect another busy day on Saturday.

Cheery holiday shoppers filled Middle Street as they waited for the sun to go down for the highly anticipated tree lighting. Business owner Amy Tyler says it was a fantastic day for business and she hopes it’s a sign that this holiday season will be a big one for local shops.

“We always do roll the dice on Black Friday, and small business Saturday, so you roll the dice for 5, 10, or 15-percent off your purchase, and then we already have our Christmas stuff and sale, and we also have some other treats and things on sale from 25-35-percent off,” said Amy Tyler, owner of Nauti Paws.

Tyler anticipates tomorrow and says in the past small business Saturday has been even bigger for her than Black Friday.

