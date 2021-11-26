ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres recall forward Brett Murray from Amerks

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0d7dcuAt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LNaA_0d7dcuAt00

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans (AHL), the announced Friday afternoon.

Murray has seven points (6+1) in nine AHL games this season. He scored in Rochester’s win over Utica on Wednesday.

He has played in three career NHL games, most recently on October 31, and is still looking for his first NHL point.

Forward Drake Caggiula, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, has been placed on injured reserve.

Buffalo hosts the Montreal Canadiens Friday night at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30.

Rochester is home Friday night against Hershey at 7:05 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Sabres notebook: GM Kevyn Adams showing patience with Jack Quinn, other Amerks

PITTSBURGH – Jack Quinn's remarkable start to the season in Rochester hasn't gone unnoticed by Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato. Granato told reporters following the morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena that he and his staff watch every Rochester Americans game to monitor the prospects. Yet, it wasn't Quinn...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt progressing from injury; Victor Olofsson still hurt

BUFFALO – Center Casey Mittelstadt is the closest of the four injured Sabres to returning to game action, coach Don Granato said. Mittelstadt, 22, has missed the last 13 contests recovering from an upper-body injury he suffered Oct. 14, opening night. “With Mittsy, it’s still progressing, which is good news,”...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres auctioning off memorabilia from NHL Pride Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are auctioning off a piece of history for a good cause. The Sabres defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in the NHL's second Pride Game Tuesday night. Players from both teams taped their sticks for pre-game warmups with rainbow tape and took the ice...
NHL
Yardbarker

Revisiting Departed Sabres Players From the 2020-21 Season

The start to the 2021-22 season for the Buffalo Sabres has been, to put it mildly, a lot. While the team sits with a respectable 7-7-2 record through their first 16 games, this has come behind some serious peaks and valleys in their play. After a hot start, they went ice-cold before starting to level out, leading to where we are now. The good news is that the Sabres are looking competitive on the ice, even if they are likely competing for a pick in the 2022 draft lottery.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#Rochester Americans#The Buffalo Sabres#Amerkshockey#The Montreal Canadiens#Wgr
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt returns to practice

The Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, but maybe more importantly, Casey Mittelstadt joined the team for the morning skate marking it the first time he’s been on the ice with his teammates since opening night. Mittelstadt has been gone for almost six weeks and Don Granato said he needs to get some practice time in, “The biggest challenge is our limited practice times, so he was on today in a non-contact way and we need to get him involved in contact, but we don’t have a lot of practice time because we have game days here, so we’re going to read it day-by-day to see how he feels, but he does need to go through at least a couple of practices with some good contact before we feel comfortable even assessing where he’s at.”
NHL
WGR550

Sabres fall behind early in loss to Seattle

The Seattle Kraken used a three-goal first period to sweep the season series against the Buffalo Sabres. Seattle defeated the Sabres, 7-4, on Monday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres forward Drake Caggiula week-to-week with upper-body injury

Buffalo Sabres forward Drake Caggiula is week to week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Friday. Caggiula missed the team’s home game against Boston on Wednesday. Caggiula had settled into a role on a line with Vinnie Hinostroza and Dylan Cozens prior to his injury. He has five points (2+3) in 18 games while averaging 14:38, his highest ice time since 2018-19.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres sign center Mark Jankowski from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday the signing of forward Mark Jankowski, who had been playing with the Rochester Americans on an AHL contract. It’s a one-year deal worth $750,000. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres fall to Kraken, 7-4

Brett Murray scored the first goal of his NHL career, Jeff Skinner scored twice and Dylan Cozens also tallied for the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center. Kyle Okposo recorded two assists to extend his point streak...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
allenamericans.com

Americans add forward from Greenville

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that the team has traded for forward Gavin Gould, from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. “We needed a change to get some offensive chemistry going,” noted Allen Americans General Manager and Head Coach Steve Martinson. “Gavin...
NHL
theahl.com

Amerks’ Luukkonen named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 14, 2021. Luukkonen made three starts last week and faced a fusillade of 117 shots, allowing only five goals (1.68,...
NHL
theScore

Canadiens recall Caufield from AHL

Cole Caufield is back with the big club. The Montreal Canadiens recalled the sniper from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Thursday, the team announced. Alex Belzile has been assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move. Caufield was demoted to the Rocket 10 games into the NHL season after recording...
NHL
The Blade

Walleye forward Brett McKenzie called up, scores goal

Toledo Walleye forward Brett McKenzie earned a call-up to Grand Rapids on Tuesday and quickly made the most of the opportunity. McKenzie, who is in his first year with the Walleye, was loaned to Toledo's American Hockey League affiliate in Grand Rapids. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old forward scored his first goal in the AHL.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks come up short to first-place Comets

The Rochester Americans (7-5-0-0) held the first-place Utica Comets (11-0-0-0) to a season-low 12 shots on goal, but a fortuitous bounce ended up being the difference for the Comets, who came away with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night at The Blue Cross Arena. Despite the loss, the Amerks have won...
NHL
icehogs.com

IceHogs Recall Forward Kale Howarth from Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Howarth, 24, made his professional debut with the Fuel on Nov. 9 at Cincinnati and registered his first professional goal as a part of a two-goal performance on Nov. 14 at Toledo. Overall, he skated in five games with the Fuel, netting four points (2G, 2A). He returns to the IceHogs on a personal three-game point streak with those four points. The Red Deer, Alberta, native appeared in one preseason game with the IceHogs this season, scoring a goal against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 7 in Coralville, Iowa.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres prospect Peyton Krebs changes positions, scores first goal for Amerks

Peyton Krebs likely won’t play left wing for very long. The Buffalo Sabres still envision the prospect as a center in the future. But for the time being, Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert wants to keep Krebs, 20, in the spot he moved him last Friday. “I’ll play any position,”...
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Monsters recall forward Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the Monsters recalled forward Jake Gaudet from the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings. A 6’2”, 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 25, posted an even rating in one appearance for the Monsters this season and added two penalty minutes and an even rating in three appearances for Kalamazoo.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy