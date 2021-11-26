Sabres recall forward Brett Murray from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans (AHL), the announced Friday afternoon.

Murray has seven points (6+1) in nine AHL games this season. He scored in Rochester’s win over Utica on Wednesday.

He has played in three career NHL games, most recently on October 31, and is still looking for his first NHL point.

Forward Drake Caggiula, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, has been placed on injured reserve.

Buffalo hosts the Montreal Canadiens Friday night at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30.

Rochester is home Friday night against Hershey at 7:05 p.m.