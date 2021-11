MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar says she hung up Monday on Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert after the Colorado congresswoman refused to publicly apologize for anti-Muslim comments she made about Omar when speaking to supporters. Last week, a video surfaced on Twitter of Boebert telling supporters over the holiday break about an alleged episode where she and the Minnesota congresswoman where in a Capitol elevator and a security guard was running toward them. In her telling, Boebert turned to Omar and said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” The line drew laughs from Boebert’s audience,...

