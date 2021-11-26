Spirit of Liberty Foundation honors veterans

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation held a “Veterans Day Salute Ceremony” to honor the over 22 million men and women who have served in the Armed Forces and the over 650,000 who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country’s freedom and liberties.

At Arlington National Cemetery the Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s iconic America’s Freedom Bell was once again the centerpiece of the National Veterans Day Ceremonies where thousands of visitors gathered to ring the Bell in honor of a family member or friend who has served or is currently serving in the Armed Forces. The Bell was maned by the Midshipmen from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s dramatic America’s Heroes Flag, which features a collection of over 100 powerful images of the Armed Forces since 1776 to date, was carried by 13 Junior ROTC cadets. Additionally, the cadets also carried their unique “13-Gold Star Banner”, which was created by veteran artist Ken Pridgeon and features portraits of the 13 brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kabul on Aug. 26.

The procession, which included a bugler playing TAPS and bagpipers, started at the WWII Memorial and proceeded to the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Wall and ended at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Spirit of Liberty Foundation Chairman Richard Rovsek had the honor of laying a wreath at the Korean War Memorial.

Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Solana Beach that was originally formed to assist with the restoration and maintenance of the Statue of Liberty as well as Ellis Island. Since their founding, they have expanded their mission to support America’s heroes who volunteer to risk their lives to protect the freedoms and liberties that Americans enjoy every day.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .