ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Spirit of Liberty Foundation honors veterans

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation held a “Veterans Day Salute Ceremony” to honor the over 22 million men and women who have served in the Armed Forces and the over 650,000 who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country’s freedom and liberties.

At Arlington National Cemetery the Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s iconic America’s Freedom Bell was once again the centerpiece of the National Veterans Day Ceremonies where thousands of visitors gathered to ring the Bell in honor of a family member or friend who has served or is currently serving in the Armed Forces. The Bell was maned by the Midshipmen from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s dramatic America’s Heroes Flag, which features a collection of over 100 powerful images of the Armed Forces since 1776 to date, was carried by 13 Junior ROTC cadets. Additionally, the cadets also carried their unique “13-Gold Star Banner”, which was created by veteran artist Ken Pridgeon and features portraits of the 13 brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kabul on Aug. 26.

The procession, which included a bugler playing TAPS and bagpipers, started at the WWII Memorial and proceeded to the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Wall and ended at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Spirit of Liberty Foundation Chairman Richard Rovsek had the honor of laying a wreath at the Korean War Memorial.

Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Solana Beach that was originally formed to assist with the restoration and maintenance of the Statue of Liberty as well as Ellis Island. Since their founding, they have expanded their mission to support America’s heroes who volunteer to risk their lives to protect the freedoms and liberties that Americans enjoy every day.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

Related
westlibertyindex.com

American Legion honors Veterans

Opening the eyes of many who were present, Veteran Tom Wertzbaugher talked about the lack of Veterans represented in the United States House of Representatives, noting in the last 50 years, that ratio has dropped drastically. His remarks were part of the keynote speech Thursday at the annual Mansell L....
WEST LIBERTY, IA
Hammond Daily Star

Courtney Christian honors veterans

Courtney Christian School celebrated Veterans Day and honored over 50 local veterans with a special program on Tuesday, Nov. 11. “This is one of the most important events of the year for us,” said founder and Head of School Sue Courtney. “It is important that children are educated on the founding principles of our great country. It is our duty to teach this generation to value and protect the freedoms we enjoy so much.
HAMMOND, LA
Urbana Citizen

Veterans honor wall in progress

American Legion Post 120, along with the community, will be building a veterans honor wall to be located at 414 N. Main St., in Urbana, behind the American Legion building. One of the goals of the American Legion is to preserve and support the patriotic and historical interests of the county.
URBANA, OH
mainstreetclarksville.com

Veterans honored with wreath laying ceremony

US Army Veteran Chuck Clark, now Commander of American Legion Post 7, worked with Commander Dave Zeveney of Post 289 and members of local Scout Troop 514 to present a wreath laying ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery's Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day. “This is the first time we've done this in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Korean War#War Memorial#The Armed Forces#Freedom Bell#Midshipmen#The Naval Academy#Americans
Bloomfield Democrat

National Honor Society honors veterans

Davis County High School’s National Honor Society hosted a Veteran’s Day Assembly in the high school gym Nov. 11 to honor Davis County Veterans in all branches of the military service. Following a welcome issued by Madeline Warning and the DCHS Choir’s rendition of the national anthem, Jim Carlisle, spoke...
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
Evening Star

St. Joseph students honor veterans

GARRETT — St. Joseph School students took time to honor all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day. Students were introduced to the Missing Man Table, set to to remember fallen, imprisoned or missing service members. Each item on the table represents the...
GARRETT, IN
thestokesnews.com

Lawsonville veterans are honored

The Lawsonville Ruritan Club hosted a Veterans Day Dinner at the Lawsonville Community Center to honor and thank veterans for their service. A flag retirement ceremony was performed by Boy Scout Troop 412 prior to the dinner. The Lawsonville Ruritan Club has held this appreciation dinner for our veterans for the past 16 years.
LAWSONVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Veterans Biographies Foundation shares stories of US veterans

Each veteran has a story, and each story is a piece of history. Based in southwest Virginia, Veteran Biographies Foundation is dedicated to telling the life stories of men and women who have fought bravely and sacrificed tremendously for the freedom of all Americans. Founder Don Saville shares the story about how his grandfather’s service in World War II inspired him, the services he provides to veterans, and how their stories need to be documented and shared.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
grandcoulee.com

Assembly to honor veterans revived

From left, local veterans Arnie Holt, Pat Zlateff, Ed Cawston, Bugs Shear, Ray Spackman, Alan Murray, Doug Marconi, Dave Tonasket and Jim Smith march out with the colors at the end of the traditional Veteran's Day Assembly at Lake Roosevelt High School Gym, which wasn't held a year ago due to the still pre-vaccine pandemic. This year, the crowd and veterans wore masks for the event, which included a slide show of many local veterans, music from a member of the high school band, a member of the high school choir and their teacher Gabriel James. - Scott Hunter photo.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Honoring our veterans and their families

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month. It’s a time to honor those who have courageously defended our liberties as well as acknowledge the price at which these freedoms have been won. As a proud American, I am deeply grateful for the heroes who have worn our nation’s uniform and the families who support them.
MILITARY
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Honoring veterans in Ashland area

ASHLAND – The Ashland area honored veterans with three events last week. On Nov. 11, the traditional Veterans Day program was held at Ashland-Greenwood High School in the morning. The guest speaker was Kenneth Krings, a former AG student and veteran of the U.S. Army. Krings spoke via Zoom to the audience.
ASHLAND, NE
The Daily Sentinel

Local veterans honored at Southern

RACINE — Students at Southern Local in Racine solemnly assembled in the school auditorium for the recent Veterans Day service. School Superintendent Tony Deem, himself a Gulf War veteran, began the program when he first came to Southern. Deem believed that students learn more about what the day represents by taking part in the program.
RACINE, OH
Wickenburg Sun

Veterans honored with procession, quilt donations

Veterans Day got off to a rolling start on Thursday and included blankets of praise and quilts during a ceremony at the Wickenburg Veterans Memorial on the corner Frontier and Yavapai streets. Several motorcycles and other vehicles opened the ceremony with a procession from the Veterans Service Office on Wickenburg...
WICKENBURG, AZ
scarsdalenews.com

Girl Scouts honor veterans

This year nine troops in Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scouts made cards and delivered Girl Scout cookies to veterans in the community. The troops delivered 132 boxes of cookies to the homes of individual veterans. In addition, fifth grade Troop 1436 from Seely Place decorated 60 gift bags and cards and filled...
SCARSDALE, NY
theyukonreview.com

Southwest Covenant honors veterans

Southwest Covenant Schools held a special all-school chapel Nov. 10 honoring veterans. In the top photo, Alec Danley and Ethan Danley pray over their grandfather during the Veterans Day chapel service. In the bottom photo, Henry James is pictured with his grandfather. Photos / Mitzi Aylor.
MILITARY
Swift County Monitor

Community honors its veterans

Members of Appleton AmVets, Appleton VFW, Benson VFW and Auxiliary members, and the Benson color guard participated in the Benson Lions Club “Red, White and Blue” recognition of the service given by the area’s veterans to America. Above are, from left, Kenny Bates, Ken Hanson, Butch Puchalski, Jerry Goff, Ryan Hanson and Gary Running.
Urbanna Southside Sentinel

Middlesex honors veterans

Saluda ceremony speaker: Vets make huge difference. The bell of the All Saints Anglican Church in Saluda rang 21 times at 11 a.m. to begin the Nov. 11 Veterans Day celebration at the Middlesex County Historic Courthouse in Saluda. The solemn tolling of the bell was done to honor the...
SALUDA, VA
usueasterneagle.com

USU Eastern celebrates and honors veterans

USU Eastern’s Spirit Squad salutes and unfurls a giant American flag across the home bleachers to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day. The flag was bought from Taylorsville HS in Salt Lake City. According to the spirit squad director, Brandi Taylor-Johansen, the flag is older than all the students on the squad.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mckenziebanner.com

Veterans Honored at McKenzie High

McKENZIE (November 11) — Area veterans were the guests of honor at McKenzie High School at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the school. Garrett Burns, a chaplain with the Navy, was the featured speaker. Burns was an Arkansas native, Bethel University graduate, former youth minister at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and now serves as associate chaplain at his alma mater, Bethel. He and wife, Jessica, have four children.
MCKENZIE, TN
Aurora News Register

Aurora honors area veterans Thursday

The Aurora Public Schools Veterans Day program was called to order bright and early Thursday morning with words from American Legion member Ron Paider. “On behalf of American Legion Post 42 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4993, I call to order this Veterans Day program,” Paider began. “We thank you all for joining us to pay tribute to our veterans.”
AURORA, NE
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
122
Followers
362
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy