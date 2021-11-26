ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Omicron’ Variant Spurs Travel Restrictions in 8 Southern African Countries

Airline passengers prepare to depart OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jerome Delay/AP/Shutterstock

A new fast-spreading variant of COVID-19 caused the U.S. government to restrict travel from southern African countries today. “Omicron” is now officially a Variant of Concern (VOC) for the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to the U.S., other nations are also taking action in hopes of rapidly containing the new variant.

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa first came to the attention of WHO on November 24, 2021. The first confirmed infection of the variant was from a specimen on November 9. Botswana, Hong Kong, Belgium, and Israel have also had cases of the variant. It became a Variant of Concern for WHO on November 26.

“…this variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage.” WHO wrote in an earlier statement.

New travel prohibitions

The New York Times reports the U.S. will prohibit travelers from South Africa, as well as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi. The travel ban doesn’t include U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. However, these groups will need a negative coronavirus test before traveling to the U.S.

In addition to the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Bahrain, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore have restricted travel or stopped travel from South Africa.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a flight ban was necessary because “mutations could lead to the emergence and spread of even more concerning variants of the virus that could spread worldwide within a few months.”

To be clear, health officials know the new variant is different. But they don’t yet know if Omicron is more life-threatening.

“This is a suspect variant. We don’t know if it is a very dangerous variant,” Belgium’s Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said. Globally, there have been more than 5 million deaths due to COVID-19 and its variants.

Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
FOX40

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) — The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
WHO 13

What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT? South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa first alerted the World Health Organization […]
