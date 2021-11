This weekend in New Jersey will be chilly and windy with another chance of showers on Sunday.

Saturday will be breezy but sunny. Highs will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning through early afternoon. Highs will also be in the 40s.

Monday will be cloudy with breaks of sun, breezy and highs in the low-40s.