Politics

Annual Dyker Heights Christmas Lights event gets underway

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCHce_0d7dcEXj00

The annual tradition of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights, which are known draw large crowds to the neighborhood, are officially underway for the 36th straight year.

Houses along 84th Street have already set up their lights.

Lucy Spata says she started the tradition back in 1985 to carry on her late mother's Christmas lights tradition. She says her mother was a decorator so she carried it on because nobody decorated in the neighborhood.

"It's a great feeling, especially the children and especially these past two years with this COVID. It brought a little happiness," says Spata.

She also says that visitors can sit in Santa's chair and take photos and Santa, himself will be making a visit starting next weekend.

Spata is hoping to continue the tradition in honor of her late husband Angelo.

"My husband had passes in 2019 in July and he had always said 'anything ever happens, you still have to keep on,'" Spata says. "So I can keep on continuing. It's something I look forward to. It's just a lot of happiness it bring me."

The lights go up every evening from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

