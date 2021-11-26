ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ole Miss dominates in 2nd half, beats MVSU 73-58

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d7dbv1P00

Nysier Brooks scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half when Robert Allen scored all of his 11 and Ole Miss defeated Mississippi Valley State 73-58 on Friday.

Mississippi Valley State put together a 17-2 run late in the first half for a seven-point lead and went into halftime up 38-33.

Allen scored the last four of a 9-0 run to open the second half to give the Rebels a 42-38 lead and after two Delta Devils free throws he made the next two hoops and Brooks scored to make it 48-40.

Robert Carpenter, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 27 points, keyed an 8-0 run to pull Mississippi Valley within 53-52 midway through the second half. That ended the Delta Devils threat as the Rebels reeled off 11 straight to start a 20-3 run.

Jarkel Joiner had 15 points off the bench for Ole Miss (4-2) and Luis Rodriguez added 11. Brooks also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Caleb Hunter scored 14 for Mississippi Valley (0-3) and Devin Gordon 10. The Delta Devils went 2 of 9 over the final nine minutes with four turnovers.

Ole Miss hosts Rider on Tuesday before meeting No. 9 Memphis next Saturday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Gordon
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvsu#Ole Miss#Rebels#The Delta Devils#Ap
The Spun

Report: LSU Has Made Lincoln Riley A Huge Offer

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.
MICHIGAN STATE
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Is Staying In The Nati

It looks like Luke Fickell might be staying in the Nati a little bit longer as the UC Bearcats Football team head Coach.     Via Fox19 Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said on Wednesday he’d heard Fickell will remain in Cincinnati and that UC’s recruits have been told as such. Fickell has been a rumored candidate […]
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mom says Oklahoma out for No. 1 recruit Marvin Jones Jr.

Oklahoma’s chances with the Marvin Jones Jr. – the nation’s No. 1 recruit from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage – might have dissolved after Lincoln Riley took the USC job. A social media post from Jones’ mother, Alexsandra Jones, appears to indicate the Sooners no longer are a factor in her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Bernardino County Sun

UCLA pulls away from Long Beach State with dominant 2nd half

LOS ANGELES — For a moment, there was a sense of concern. Long Beach State guards Joel Murray and Colin Slater were putting on a show that indicated an upset bid was on their mind. Perhaps, the quick, savvy guards could catch UCLA on a droopy Monday night after the exhilaration of Friday night’s victory over fourth-ranked Villanova had worn off, and a matchup with top-ranked Gonzaga just a week away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Battalion Texas AM

After slow first half, A&M defense did its part against Ole Miss

In the first half, Texas A&M surrendered 408 yards of offense to the Rebels. For most teams, this would be a clear indicator of an insurmountable blowout. However, the Aggies jogged into the locker room down just 15-0. They went on to allow just 94 total yards in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Texas A&M opens 2nd half on 22-0 run, beats Houston Baptist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford and Quenton Jackson each scored 13 points and Texas A&M beat Houston Baptist 73-39. Texas A&M led 35-21 at the break before holding Houston Baptist without a point for the opening nine minutes of the second half. The Aggies scored 22 points during the HBU drought, including eight points from Aaron Cash, and the Huskies missed eight straight shots. Jackson also highlighted the second half with some high-flying dunks. Cash had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Williams scored 10 points for Texas A&M. Darius Lee had 13 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

463K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy