There are more reported deaths in 2021 with COVID-19 versus 2020 despite widely-available vaccines, Greg Gutfeld pointed out on "The Five" Monday. "Not only [does Biden] have blood on his hands for the number of people that have died under his watch, which is now more than when Trump was president – and Biden has the vaccines. So he has blood on his hands," Gutfeld said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO