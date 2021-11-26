ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Police said: A man is conscious after being shot in the head in Winston-Salem

 3 days ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on Winston-Salem recovering 367 guns through a buyback program. A man...

WFMY NEWS2

Person shot to death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man was shot to death early Monday morning. A homicide investigation is underway. Police said officers were called to College Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a person down. When they got there, they found 54-year-old Taha Abdalla Babeker shot. Lifesaving efforts weren't...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman injured after car crashes into business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after a car she was in crashed into a business in Thomasville. The Thomasville Police Department said the crash occurred Monday around 1:34 a.m. at The Barn on National Highway. Officers said they noticed the car first speeding along National Highway near Ball Park Road. The officer turned his vehicle around, but the driver kept speeding. The officer did not activate his emergency equipment or engage in a pursuit. The officer discovered the car after it crashed into the business. Police said Natasha Benjamin, 25, of Thomasville, was thrown from the vehicle and was critically injured. They said another woman, Kelechi Williams, 23, of Thomasville, was not injured in the crash. Benjamin was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital where she remains in critical condition. Officers said charges are pending once the investigation is completed.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after tractor crash in Liberty

LIBERTY, N.C. — CORRECTION: The crash on Spoon Loop Road involved a tractor and not a tractor-trailer. A 59-year-old man has died after a tractor crash on Spoon Loop Road over the weekend. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 10 a.m. this past Saturday.
LIBERTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire crews battling fire in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Firefighters are battling another fire in Surry County in addition to the wildfire at Pilot Mountain. Surry Co. Emergency Services and Fire said the building fire is fully involved and is on Franklin Street. The fire started around 6:45 p.m. They said at this time no one was injured in the fire. They have not released any more details at this time.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deputies: Teen arrested, two recovering after being stabbed

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are recovering after deputies said they were stabbed Tuesday night. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point for an aggravated assault just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said during the investigation they determined...
HIGH POINT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Police release surveillance photos of possible suspect vehicle after child was shot while sleeping in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department released photos of a vehicle they said could be connected to a shooting that injured a 10-year-old over the weekend. The shooting occurred Sunday around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Shaw Street. News 2 spoke with investigators about the crime that landed the child in the hospital. Police say the 10-year-old wasn't the target of the shooting. The child got hit when the shooter opened fire on the home.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman robs Greensboro gas station store at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a woman robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Monday morning. It happened at the Circle K located at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road shortly before 2 a.m. Police said a woman wearing a black toboggan, black scarf, and black pants walked into the store,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

StarMed Greensboro COVID-19 Testing site relocating to Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on more COVID tests coming back positive, ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings. Beginning Friday, Nov. 26, StarMed COVID-19 drive-thru testing will stop testing at the Guilford County Department of Social Services and begin at the Four Seasons Town Centre, according to city officials.
GREENSBORO, NC
