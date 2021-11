Detailing the drama. Ariana Madix told Scheana Shay that Lala Kent unfollowed her on social media while she was freezing her eggs. “That was around the time Lala was like, ‘Do you wanna do my podcast?’ and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t. This is a lot,’” the Fancy AF Cocktails author, 36, said in the Friday, November 26, episode of the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. “Even after my retrieval procedure, I had a lot of complications. It was a whole mess of trying to be able to do things, walk around, all of that. That’s when she unfollowed me.”

