Buy This 1982 Mercedes SL Trans Am Racer Because Just Look At It

From one of the most loved eras of the Trans Am, this 1976 Pontiac F-Body is ready for your collection. From the very beginning there was a push to fit the Trans Am with a smaller V8 engine so that it could compete in the racing circuit that gave the car its name but lucky for high performance Pontiac enthusiasts Pontiac’s motor division had other plans. When the 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am hit showroom floors, the muscle car era was already starting its decline. Many Americans still insisted on the production of high-performance muscle cars with enthusiasts everywhere not ready to let the horsepower flame burn out just yet. Even with gasoline shortages widely apparent, production numbers were strong for the 1976 Firebird with 110,775 made, and 42 percent of that total number were Trans Ams at 46,701 examples built. Examples like this 1976 Pontiac Trans Am that’s about to hit the auction block through Premier Auction Group.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO