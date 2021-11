DURHAM, N.H — University of New Hampshire (UNH) women’s basketball (1-1, 0-0) split their opening two games of the season with a 50-93 thumping at No. 9 Iowa (3-0, 0-0) and 58-46 rebound win versus Dartmouth (0-2, 0-0). ACDC’s “Thunderstruck” echoed around Lundholm Gym as UNH prepared to take on the Dartmouth Big Green in their first home game of the season. Thunder did not equate to lightning early on. Both teams struggled to score in the opening minutes. High energy defense and inconsistent shooting kept both offenses from coming alive.

DURHAM, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO