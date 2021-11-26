ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

10 tips to get the most out of your tax refund next year

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBDg6_0d7daydN00

Tax season is a time many people either love or dread.

It usually comes down to how much you’re owed and looking forward to that payout, or dreading what you owe the IRS.

As the year comes to a close, there may be some ways to get that tax bill down or even collect a refund according to TurboTax.

Here are ten tips on making the most of next tax season

Defer your bonuses. If you’re expecting a sizeable bonus, it could bump you into a higher tax bracket, causing you to owe more money.

Delay that income until the start of next year and see if your boss will pay you that bonus in January. That way it’s close to the end of the year but won’t be on next year’s taxes.

Accelerate your deductions and defer your income. This means make an extra mortgage payment in Dec. to be able to deduct it in 2022 on your taxes.

You can donate to charity and use that as a tax write off while also helping those in need. Clean out your closet and hand your old clothes over to a qualified charitable organization and itemize your tax deductions.

The CARES Act is temporarily suspending the limit of how many donations you can deduct when you itemize your deductions.

Take a class and get a tuition bill while paying next semester’s tuition before the end of the year. You could get a tax credit worth $2,000.

Make contributions to your retirement account to reduce your taxable income.

Use up your flexible spending account and get your doctors visits out of the way so you don’t lose any money.

If you lost money you’ve invested, you can sell the stocks and offset your losses against your gains, lowering the taxes you’ll need to pay on your investments.

Adjust how much in taxes are withheld from your paychecks if you’ve seen a major life change like having a child or losing income.

Look into Other Dependent Credit if you care for someone else like a grandparent. You can claim up to $500.

Finally, collect all your receipts for your home property taxes and large purchases. You could deduct state and local property taxes worth up to $10,000.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Bill#Turbotax#Other Dependent Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Columbia Daily Tribune

Tame Your Taxes: 2021 tax changes and year end tax tips

At a two-day year end tax update last week, the instructor spent more than half our time on new developments. The 700-page, bound workbook was printed months ago, so the speaker had to develop dozens of [not-in-book] presentation pages, copies of which he promised to send later via email in pdf. My point is, moving targets are hard to hit. With six weeks left in the year the tax rules are still changing. It reminds me of the saying, “That is no way to run a railroad.”
INCOME TAX
Union Leader

'Money $ense': Year-end tax tips

AS THE year-end quickly approaches, now is time to take one last look at your income taxes. Planning for the 2021 tax year is particularly difficult as we don’t know what, if anything, Congress will do with the tax code. Given this, before implementing any ideas, be sure to consult with your personal tax adviser.
INCOME TAX
thunder1320.com

TAX TIPS: Year end tax strategies

As we approach the end of 2021, there are some year-end tax moves that may help you save on your tax return. This article highlights some of the strategies you may want to consider. Individuals who make qualifying charitable contributions before the end of 2021 will be able to deduct...
MANCHESTER, TN
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy