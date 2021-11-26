ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival returns

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7B8P_0d7davzC00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday shoppers were out Friday for the annual Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival. The event featured 150 artists, as well as live music, artists’ demonstrations, and a kids’ creation station.

Story continues below

The pandemic canceled last year’s event and shoppers say it is something they’ve looked forward to coming back to. “This is a tradition that I have with my best friend Joanne – we come every year. We missed it last year, it was tragic to us, but we come every year. [We] just love seeing the artisans and picking up last-minute gifts,” said shopper Peggy Candelaria.

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon at Expo New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Balloon Museum hosts 7th annual holiday market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local art vendors are encouraging people to look locally for Christmas gifts this year. The International Balloon Museum held its annual holiday market Sunday for people to get a chance at early Christmas shopping. One art studio owner says that keeping money local is the best way to support the arts in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

75 spots up for grabs for local artist residency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Urban Enhancement Trust Fund is offering 75 artists residency starting in January. Each artist will be given $2,500 to advance their artistic or cultural work. Artists must be at least 18 and do their work in the greater Albuquerque area. All projects will have to provide a display […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

River of Lights kicks off with successful opening weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday kicked off a beloved Albuquerque holiday tradition as the gates opened at the ABQ Botanic Garden for the River of Lights. The opening was sold out with a record-breaking 6,400 people. It is just a beautiful calm night to come see more than 600 displays scattered throughout the garden. Saturday night, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Supply chain issues cause strain for those seeking Native American art

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Businesses that specialize in the sale of Native American art and jewelry are struggling to keep their shelves stocked. The reason? Reservations were not allowing outside visitors onto their land during COVID-19. That left businesses unable to travel to purchase art. “We’ve had a hard time getting traditional Native art from the […]
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
KRQE News 13

Canon drops lawsuit against Balloon Fiesta over 2020 cancelation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Canon has dropped its lawsuit against the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The company filed the lawsuit after the 2020 Fiesta was canceled amid the pandemic and organizers announced 2020 sponsorships would roll over to 2021. However, Canon argued the cancelation was ground to terminate its sponsorship and wanted a refund from Balloon […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lindy’s Diner serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People were able to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday thanks to a historic downtown diner. Lindy’s Diner prepared around 250 free meals for the community this year. All of the food was donated. The diner opted to focus on takeout this year, to keep everyone safe. The owner was happy to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Arts And Crafts#Last Minute Gifts#Nmsp#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

NMSU makes Forbes list for veteran employment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forbes has named New Mexico State University as one of the best employers of veterans in the country. In a survey done by Statista, more than 5,000 veterans in businesses with more than 1,000 employees were asked to evaluate working conditions and how friendly their employers were. New Mexico State was ranked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque crowds bundle up for early Black Friday shopping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a cold and early morning for shoppers across Albuquerque Friday. many big box stores started opening between 5 and 7 a.m. and lines of people were ready to take advantage of Black Friday deals. Black Friday 2020 was non-existent in New Mexico. Then, all non-essential stores were shut down during […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque “Hiring Bus” aims to fill empty city jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging people to apply for one of its many vacant jobs. The city’s new Hiring Bus will be at Tower Park on Tuesday, starting at 11:00 a.m. to help community members apply for positions. The bus will have internet access for people to learn about and apply […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy