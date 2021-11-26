ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Marvin Repinski: A nation affirms a virtue: Gratitude

By marvrepinski
Austin Daily Herald
 3 days ago

“The exceeding beauty of the earth, in her splendor of life, yields a new thought with every petal.” (Richard Jefferies) This is a week that may draw us to turkeys, pumpkin pie, and a lot of travel. The company is so very sweet. We find ourselves digging out the very best...

ourcommunitynow.com

Grounded in Gratitude

As students, faculty, and staff get ready for the holiday break and end of fall quarter, a significant action practiced and reflected on is “gratitude”. Tis’ the season for a thankful mind and a grateful heart.
SOCIETY
Riverhead News-Review

Jenifer’s Journal: Easy virtue?

But what is liberty without wisdom, without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils, for it is folly, vice and madness without tuition or restraint. — Edmund Burke. There’s nothing easy about “virtue” these days, in fact virtue can get you in trouble. Ever hear of “virtue-signaling?” Me,...
RELIGION
carrollcountycomet.com

The gratitude of a zapatero

“Come into my shop and I will repair your shoe.” With these words I was ushered into the home of a Guatemalan shoemaker, sensing sights, smells, and sounds unlike anything I had ever experienced in Indiana. The zapatero skillfully and quickly repaired the sole of my shoe which had come loose at the toe. His children and wife stood nearby, […]
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

Parenting Gratitudes

I’m grateful for my birth plan gone awry, the first parenting lesson that I’m not in control and that my plan actually doesn’t matter as long as I and my children are safe. I’m grateful for newborn babies, a beautiful reminder that humanity should go on. I’m grateful that parental...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Austin Daily Herald

Marvin Repinski: Do I have to stay the same?

A writer of poetry has given me an idea, a possibility, for most of us. Ann Trapp has put into words her vision for more than she is now. so absorbing, so fulfilling it will swallow me up. Longing at the same time, for a Self so complete, so healthful...
OHIO STATE
Brookings Register

Practicing gratitude

I love Thanksgiving. I love preparing the food all day and enjoying it while sitting around a table with some of the people I love most. And there is one holiday tradition that I have grown to adore. As we sit down to eat, we share one thing we feel grateful for this year.
LIFESTYLE
sdpb.org

Embracing grace and gratitude when the nation (and family) is divided

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. We explore the unexpected delights and uneasy truths about the American Thanksgiving holiday. Denise Kiernan is author of the book We Gather Together: A Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace.
RELIGION
almanac.com

Cultivating Gratitude

This past summer was a doozy. Without droning through the entire litany, I’ll touch on the most significant (or you can skip this section)!. In mid-June, the water pump finally gave up the ghost, necessitating an expensive earth-moving and pump-and-tank replacement job. The old cellar door fell apart as we...
LIFESTYLE
presspubs.com

Daily gratitude

I’VE BEEN TRYING to wrap my arms around the American holiday of Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for: our nation’s freedoms, a free enterprise system, law and order, advanced medical care, and the list goes on and on. We are privileged to be living on the Earth...
RELIGION
Deseret News

Opinion: A strong dose of gratitude could heal the nation

People who fret today about a lingering pandemic, heated political divisions and other depressing conditions of modern life should take a step back during this four-day Thanksgiving weekend and think about Abraham Lincoln. His Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1864 remains a landmark of American history — not so much because of...
RELIGION
stjohnsource.com

Virtue of the Week: Determination

Virtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Determination is the power of intent that drives our dreams. It is the strength...
SOCIETY
beactivedecatur.com

Gratitude Monday

It is the perfect time to reflect on what you are thankful for during Thanksgiving week. Our friends from DeStress Monday encourage us to reach out to the people in your life who make it special. You are what makes Decatur Active Living so special! We are incredibly grateful for...
DECATUR, GA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Aspen Daily News

With gratitude and appreciation

This is the time of year when some of us take a reckoning of our current positions and maybe even find some nuggets to be grateful for. After a couple of challenging years my gratitude has shifted focus, but I believe that there's still some light coming down my tunnel. As you get older, you learn to appreciate some things a whole bunch.
ASPEN, CO
Austin Daily Herald

Our opinion: Be thankful

Twas the night before Thanksgiving … whoops, wrong holiday, yet we can guess that many will still be plenty busy as you prepare for family, food, football and of course, shopping. But before you really get into the true hustle and bustle of the holiday, we hope that you will...
AUSTIN, MN
fox42kptm.com

National Gratitude Month is more than saying thank you

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Gratitude Month takes place during November, and it is a bit more than just saying thank you, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month teaches people that being grateful for life can lead to some serious life changes, serious in a good way. It can take negativity...
OMAHA, NE
Custer County Chief

Thanksgiving and gratitude

This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was originally published in the Nov. 25, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. November has been the month of Gratitude; we have talked about the words that those who are doing the electronic blog of being grateful see each day in November. As you...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Austin Daily Herald

Annie Lane: Swallow your pride; ask for a ride

Dear Annie: I am an 80-year-old female, a widow. I live alone. I have a history of having arthritis, and I can’t take medications for arthritis due to having had stomach ulcers. I had a hip replacement in the spring, and I had hoped I would be able to walk without the use of a walker. It is apparent that I am going to need the walker to function. I talked with my orthopedic surgeon. Surgery is not an option. I have scoliosis as well.
SOCIETY
Austin Daily Herald

Sarah Lysne: The joy of one precious gift

I have heard many stories over the years of how children were excited about receiving one or two precious gifts from an organization like Toys for Tots. These are children that wouldn’t have had a very merry Christmas without the help of this wonderful organization. Over the years, I have...
SOCIETY
stjohnsource.com

Open forum – Virtue of the Week: Devotion

Virtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Devotion is commitment to something we care about deeply. It is a passionate focus...
SOCIETY
BC Heights

Is The Virtue of Toleration Hypocritical?

In an age where Western society holds liberal values and democracy to be the absolute truth and way of life, I think it is important to raise a specific question: are liberal values hypocritical? Philosophers like John Locke created the blueprint for the world that we, Western society, live in today, one in which we uphold our greatest value to be toleration. We have become detached from our personal beliefs to uphold the individualistic idea of refraining from infringing upon others’ beliefs. We view ourselves as the most tolerant and open version of humanity—that the Western values we hold so close to our heart are the right way to live. But, we are tolerant, especially in a liberal democracy setting, because we hold on to the idea that we are right to be so and even implicitly we try to impose the value of toleration on others.
RELIGION

