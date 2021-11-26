Marvin Repinski: A nation affirms a virtue: Gratitude

In an age where Western society holds liberal values and democracy to be the absolute truth and way of life, I think it is important to raise a specific question: are liberal values hypocritical? Philosophers like John Locke created the blueprint for the world that we, Western society, live in today, one in which we uphold our greatest value to be toleration. We have become detached from our personal beliefs to uphold the individualistic idea of refraining from infringing upon others’ beliefs. We view ourselves as the most tolerant and open version of humanity—that the Western values we hold so close to our heart are the right way to live. But, we are tolerant, especially in a liberal democracy setting, because we hold on to the idea that we are right to be so and even implicitly we try to impose the value of toleration on others.

RELIGION ・ 14 HOURS AGO