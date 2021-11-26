ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 ISL Playoffs Match 6: Everything is On the Line for the Toronto Titans

By Reid Carlson
 3 days ago

Match 6 of the 2021 ISL Playoffs is life or death for the Toronto Titans. There is only one way the Toronto Titans advance: defeat the Cali Condors. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 17 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 6. Saturday, November 27th...

