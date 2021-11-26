ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 3-2

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) -- Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday. DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from...

