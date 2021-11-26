Stephen Sondheim: Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary Broadway Composer

Stephen Sondheim was hailed as one of the most influential and innovative voices in history of American musical theater by friends and fans following the composer’s death Friday at the age of 91 .

Sondheim was remembered for his musically challenging works, for his inventive storytelling and his unique approach to crafting stage musicals.

Director Steven Spielberg whose “West Side Story” (out Dec. 10) features lyrics by the composer, shared a statement saying, “Stephen Sondheim was a gigantic figure in American culture — one of our country’s greatest songwriters, a lyricist and composer of real genius, and a creator of some of the most glorious musical dramas ever written. Steve and I became friends only recently, but we became good friends and I was surprised to discover that he knew more about movies than almost anyone I’d ever met.” He continued, “When we spoke, I couldn’t wait to listen, awestruck by the originality of his perceptions of art, politics and people — all delivered brilliantly by his mischievous wit and dazzling words. I will miss him very much, but he left a body of work that has taught us, and will keep teaching us, how hard and how absolutely necessary it is to love.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda thanked Sondheim during his 2008 Tony Award speech and said, “Mr. Sondheim, look, I made a hat where there never was a hat! It’s a Latin hat at that!” Sondheim also re-wrote the voicemail recording that is heard at the end of Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick, …Boom!” Miranda said, “Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him.”

Barbra Streisand was quick to comment on social media of her appreciation for the composer behind such Broadway landmarks as “Company,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Into the Wood” and “Assassins.”

“Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics,” Streisand wrote on Twitter.

Versatile stage and screen actor Hugh Jackman hailed Sondheim as someone whose talent and body of work was strong enough to “fundamentally shift(s) an art form.”

“As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more,” Jackman wrote.

Elaine Paige, who worked on Broadway with Sondheim in “Follies” and “Sweeney Todd,” called him a “dear man” and “one of the most important musical theater giants of his generation.”

Josh Gad, star of “The Book of Mormon,” echoed the acclaim of his fellow Broadway stars.

“Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story,” Gad wrote.

Lea Salonga, the Broadway veteran who took part in a 90th birthday tribute to Sondheim last year, said simply: “We shall be singing your songs forever.”

Tony-winner Idina Menzel shared that sentiment: “We will spend our lives trying to make you proud.”

Fellow composer Benjamin Scheuer offered an example of Sondheim’s famous generosity to up-and-coming tunesmiths. He tweeted a photo of a short type-written letter from Sondheim complimenting Scheuer on his 2015 production “The Lion.”

“Never did I expect this letter, which arrived in my dressing room the next day,” Scheuer wrote.

Anna Kendrick who starred as Cinderella in Rob Marshall’s adaptation of “Into The Woods,” called Sondheim’s death “a devastating loss.”

Vanessa Williams who played the Wicked Witch on Broadway in the 1994 revival of “Into the Woods,” wrote, “What a privilege to have soaked up the incredible aura of legendary Stephen Sondheim in person many times in my life. First , playing the Witch on Broadway in the 2002 “Into the Woods” , then singing at the Sondheim Hollywood Bowl tribute in 2005 and then again performing in the show stopping production of “Sondheim on Sondheim” on Broadway in 2010. I only ever got a few musical notes from him which were about diction but immediately incorporated and cherished every word.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vanessa Williams (@vanessawilliamsofficial)

And Bernadette Peters who frequently appeared in Sondheim’s productions including “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Into The Woods” and “A Little Night Music,” wrote, “I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about.”

Antonio Banderas who is in Spain producing a version of “Company,” shared that he had just finished performing the finale, “Being Alive.”