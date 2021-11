His ribs presumably all mended, Rob Gronkowski has gone back to fracturing pass coverages. In his second full game since suffering fractured ribs and a punctured lung in Week 3 against the Rams, Gronkowski finished with a season-high 123 yards on seven catches in Sunday’s 38-31 victory. It was his 30th game with at least 100 yards, only one shy of the NFL record held by Tony Gonzalez, according to ESPN.

