This Is Not a Drill: Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Has UGG Slippers For $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m a firm believer that UGGs are a year-round shoe not limited to the cold weather season. Sure, they’re not exactly my footwear of choice during blazing hot summer days, but that doesn’t mean the brand’s slippers or slip-on boots shouldn’t be worn during quick errand runs or late-night trips to the bodega for snacks. Of course, it’s a lot more acceptable to wear UGGs now than it is in the middle of July so during this time you can find me living in the footwear practically every day.

Not only do UGGs excel in keeping your toes toasty warm, but the boots and slippers have honestly become a fashion staple of their own. I mean, it screams off-duty supermodel vibes. Kendall Jenner and Hadid sisters , we’re looking at you. Plus, I’ll take any opportunity I can to look like I raided Hailey Bieber’s closet, and it just so happens she loves her UGGs as much as we do.

I’ve been wearing UGGs since I was in middle school and since then I’ve witnessed both styles that have stood the test of time and trendier bold color slipper options that celebs love. Personally, I’m a fan of them all, and honestly don’t think you can go wrong with having any of the styles in your closet. They’re a cult-favorite brand for a reason!

The best part is that you can style the shoes with literally everything nowadays, seriously. Elsa Hosk paired her UGGs slippers with a blazer set and I’ve been dying to recreate her outfit since. Whether you go with a lazy day look in an oversized sweatshirt or a more elevated fit, you can rest assured that your UGGs will make you look cozy and chic—which is exactly the vibe I’m going for all winter long.

While UGGs can usually cost you a pretty penny, Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale offers up the chance to score up to 50 percent off styles for a limited time. Stock up friends!

Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

This slipper is for the “more is more” fashion philosophists. The ultra-comfy platform comes in a wide array of colors and four of the brightest shades are on sale for under $50. The festive bright red or funky purple pair will make a great holiday gift (maybe even for yourself) and will brighten up any work-from-home day.

Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

If you’re looking for a cute and cozy house slipper then the Scuffita silhouette is for you. This pair has a chic crossover design and lets your toes stick out so your feet won’t get too hot. They’re on sale for under $70 in two colors.

Cozy Slipper

Still don’t know what to gift your mom, sister or BFF for the holidays? Problem solved. The Cozy Slipper is exactly what its name suggests, plus it’s on sale for $30 off of its original price tag.

