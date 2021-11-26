Food Bank team making a difference during the holiday season and year-round

Here in Louisiana, there are many food distributions taking place leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, and people said they appreciate the help. Lester said, "Considering how difficult it is at grocery stores, with shelves not being stocked. I think it is a great thing for people to be able to come and get a meal for the holidays coming up."
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One Myrtle Beach food bank is feeling the impacts of the supply chain issues as they work to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season. Lowcountry Food Bank regional food center manager Heather Singleton says they are mainly seeing an increase in transportation costs.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remembering to defrost the turkey for Thanksgiving is not the only challenge people will face — finding them in the first place could be a problem. “We're challenged because we have not been able to get turkeys,” Said Elaine Streno, the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — GUILDERLAND (WRGB) - - - The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York needs your help this holiday season. The food bank kicked off its 37th annual Holiday Hunger Appeal at Crossgates Mall, with the goal of raising $70,000. This initiative is historically the food bank’s...
The holiday season is upon us, and for some, it's not exactly a welcome thing. With so many people struggling from job loss or other things over the past couple of years, there's a lot of people that won't get to have a Christmas. Unfortunately, it doesn't stop with just...
Similar to last year’s holiday meal distribution events, Sequim Food Bank and community partners return to Carrie Blake Community Park this week to help those in need find all the fixings. The Family Holiday Meal Bag program runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, starting at Trinity United Methodist Church,...
CUTLOOSE STUDIO partners with a Montgomery County Brewery for their largest food drive and free work. CUTLOOSE STUDIO will be hosting One CAN Make a Difference Food Drive and Free Workout at Von C Brewing on November 20th at 11 am.
The work of food banks and pantries has never been more essential as the 2021 holiday season sees skyrocketing need. Millions of Americans count on these charities for meals as a safety net in difficult times, but they are facing the same harsh economic realities, including rising costs and shortages, as the rest of the country. NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Nov. 21, 2021.
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is urging people to volunteer ahead of the holiday season. The food bank has experienced shortages for months after losing volunteers, most recently volunteers with the National Guard back in September. Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Food banks always play a crucial role in helping families fulfill their needs during the holiday season. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, several local food banks are anticipating similar numbers in visitors to last year, and in some cases, even more people. “I think people feel freer,...
Soaring demand and a national turkey shortage have combined to make the Food Bank for Larimer County’s 2021 Tour de Turkey the most challenging turkey drive in its operational history, and the organization is calling on all who are able to donate a frozen turkey, ham, or whole chicken on or before Today, November 18.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- The holidays can be an exciting time for families to come together and they’re often centered around sharing a meal together but thousands of families in South Carolina are struggling to put food on the table. Several organizations are working to make sure people are able...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Minnesotans are finalizing their Thanksgiving menus, many families are struggling just to put food on the table. On Monday, the nonprofit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities hosted the first day of its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The event donates all of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings to families in need. What that means to families this holiday season is that much more.
TAMPA, Fla — Local food banks serving the Tampa Bay area said the need for food assistance is greater than ever before. Metropolitan Ministries feeds tens of thousands of people in the region, serving six counties. To illustrate the growing need, officials said during a typical holiday season, they feed an average of 22,000 families. Last year at the height of the pandemic, they served more than 40,000 families - so about double than the average.
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, thousands of people in our area continue to struggle with food insecurity. Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans is asking for donations through the end of the year to help feed anyone in need. Second Harvest has spearheaded food distributions throughout the coronavirus pandemic...
For the first time this holiday season, organizers at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank are hopeful they will meet their Thanksgiving donation goals. “The food has finally arrived in town, and it’s coming to the food bank as we need it to and that is such a blessing,” Fairbanks Community Food Bank CEO Anne Weaver said. “We’re going into the weekend actually having hope, which we didn’t have this time last week.”
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Food Bank is on track to donate a similar amount of food as last year, despite supply chain issues and rising food costs. The food bank distributed over 17 million pounds of food last year. Executive director Eileen Liponis said they are facing daily challenges that are specific to 2021.
WESTON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank officials in Weston said it’s a matter of waiting as they try to feed families in West Virginia amid supply chain issues and inflation. According to Gabri Bonazzo, Communication Coordinator at Mountaineer Food Bank, the price of a truckload of food that is not from our area costs […]
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was out delivering meals to kids on Tuesday to make sure they’ll have something to eat while on Thanksgiving break. The boxes full of food were a welcome sight at Tulsa’s Seminole Apartments. "We're out here distributing Thanksgiving meals to kids across Tulsa...
