Food Bank team making a difference during the holiday season and year-round

By KFDM/FOX 4
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHEAST TEXAS — From SETX Food Bank - As part of our...

WRGB

Regional Food Bank launches Holiday Hunger Appeal

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — GUILDERLAND (WRGB) - - - The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York needs your help this holiday season. The food bank kicked off its 37th annual Holiday Hunger Appeal at Crossgates Mall, with the goal of raising $70,000. This initiative is historically the food bank’s...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Sequim Gazette

Food Bank brings holiday fixings to park Friday

Similar to last year’s holiday meal distribution events, Sequim Food Bank and community partners return to Carrie Blake Community Park this week to help those in need find all the fixings. The Family Holiday Meal Bag program runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, starting at Trinity United Methodist Church,...
SEQUIM, WA
TODAY.com

Food banks face harsh economic reality ahead of the holiday season

The work of food banks and pantries has never been more essential as the 2021 holiday season sees skyrocketing need. Millions of Americans count on these charities for meals as a safety net in difficult times, but they are facing the same harsh economic realities, including rising costs and shortages, as the rest of the country. NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Nov. 21, 2021.
KIVI-TV

The impact on food banks this Thanksgiving season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Food banks always play a crucial role in helping families fulfill their needs during the holiday season. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, several local food banks are anticipating similar numbers in visitors to last year, and in some cases, even more people. “I think people feel freer,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
abcnews4.com

Local food banks need donations ahead of the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- The holidays can be an exciting time for families to come together and they’re often centered around sharing a meal together but thousands of families in South Carolina are struggling to put food on the table. Several organizations are working to make sure people are able...
COLUMBIA, SC
cbslocal.com

Food Banks Need More Help Than Ever Feeding Families In Need This Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Minnesotans are finalizing their Thanksgiving menus, many families are struggling just to put food on the table. On Monday, the nonprofit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities hosted the first day of its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The event donates all of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings to families in need. What that means to families this holiday season is that much more.
10 Tampa Bay

In the Tampa Bay area, the need for food during the holiday season is greater than ever before

TAMPA, Fla — Local food banks serving the Tampa Bay area said the need for food assistance is greater than ever before. Metropolitan Ministries feeds tens of thousands of people in the region, serving six counties. To illustrate the growing need, officials said during a typical holiday season, they feed an average of 22,000 families. Last year at the height of the pandemic, they served more than 40,000 families - so about double than the average.
TAMPA, FL
WDSU

Second Harvest Food bank asks for Holiday donations

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, thousands of people in our area continue to struggle with food insecurity. Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans is asking for donations through the end of the year to help feed anyone in need. Second Harvest has spearheaded food distributions throughout the coronavirus pandemic...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Food bank making progress toward donation goals

For the first time this holiday season, organizers at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank are hopeful they will meet their Thanksgiving donation goals. “The food has finally arrived in town, and it’s coming to the food bank as we need it to and that is such a blessing,” Fairbanks Community Food Bank CEO Anne Weaver said. “We’re going into the weekend actually having hope, which we didn’t have this time last week.”
FAIRBANKS, AK
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank fights hunger during national food shortage

WESTON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank officials in Weston said it’s a matter of waiting as they try to feed families in West Virginia amid supply chain issues and inflation. According to Gabri Bonazzo, Communication Coordinator at Mountaineer Food Bank, the price of a truckload of food that is not from our area costs […]
WESTON, WV
News On 6

Oklahoma Community Food Bank Provides Meals For Students During Holiday Break

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was out delivering meals to kids on Tuesday to make sure they’ll have something to eat while on Thanksgiving break. The boxes full of food were a welcome sight at Tulsa’s Seminole Apartments. "We're out here distributing Thanksgiving meals to kids across Tulsa...
TULSA, OK

