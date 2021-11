BOSTON — Some Black Friday shoppers were up early in Massachusetts, hunting for deals, but lingering pandemic-related issues are still casting a shadow over the sales. Shoppers are expected to pay on average of between 5% to 17% more for toys, clothing, appliances, TVs and other purchases on Black Friday this year compared with last year, according to Aurelien Duthoit, senior sector advisor at Allianz Research. TVs will see the highest price hike on average, up 17% from a year ago, according to the research firm. That’s because whatever discounts available will be applied to goods that are already expensive.

